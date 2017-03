When her humans go to bed, a beautiful longhaired cat named Sophie knows that it’s also time for her to go nighty-night. At whatever time they decide, Sophie puts herself to sleep on her tiny human styled bed that has everything she needs to get a good night’s sleep, including at least one human who’s always willing to tuck her in.

A post shared by Sophie – Got Toe Fluff? (@sophielovestuna) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

A post shared by Sophie – Got Toe Fluff? (@sophielovestuna) on Mar 4, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

A post shared by Sophie – Got Toe Fluff? (@sophielovestuna) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

via reddit