Zygote, Neill Blomkamp’s Terrifying Sci-Fi Short Film About 2 Survivors Trying to Escape From a Monster

Zygote is the latest sci-fi short film by Oats Studios, directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9 and Chappie), about two lone survivors who are stranded in the Arctic. The duo tries to escape from a terrifying monster that is out to erase them from existence. The free 22-minute film is available to stream for free on Steam, YouTube and the Oats Studios website. We previously wrote about Neill and Oat Studios‘ first two sci-fi short films, Rakka and Firebase.
Stranded in an Arctic mine, two lone survivors are forced to fight for their lives, evading and hiding from a new kind of terror.
