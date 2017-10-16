Astronauts Perform Zero Gravity Fidget Spinner Tricks in Space on the International Space Station

NASA Johnson Space Center posted a video of NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik, Mark T. Vande Hei, Joseph M. Acaba, and ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli performing zero gravity flips and fidget spinner tricks while on board the International Space Station.
Allowing the fidget spinner to float reduces the bearing friction by permitting the rate of the central ring and outer spinner to equalize, and the whole thing spins as a unit.
A fidget spinner in space! How long does it spin? I'm not sure, but it’s a great way to experiment with Newton’s laws of motion! pic.twitter.com/5xIJDs2544
— Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) October 13, 2017