Ze Frank Hilariously Provides True Facts About the Clever Mechanics of Symbiotic Carnivorous Plants

Carnivorous Plants

In a rapacious episode from his hilarious flora and fauna-focused video series True Facts, narrator Ze Frank rather amusingly explains how carnivorous plants work, how they catch their prey and the rather grotesque symbiotic relationship that certain carnivorous plants have with a mountain tree shrew.

In Borneo three species of Nepenthes engage in a mutualistic interaction with the mountain tree shrew. These plants produce toilet pitchers, which is already two words that should not be that close together; They exude a nectar in a way that is only readily accessible when the shrew places its butt over the pitchers orifice. Mutualism is the way to organisms of different species exist in a relationship, in which each individual benefits from the activity of the other.The Shrew benefits from eating the exuding nectar while the pitcher plant benefits because someone shits in its mouth.

