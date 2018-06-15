Zach Galifianakis interviewed and roasted Jerry Seinfeld, while praising second guest Cardi B, on the hilarious return episode of Between Two Ferns. During the heated interview, Wayne Knight (Newman) come out to say “hello” to his old pal Seinfeld.
