A Revealing Look Inside Yiwu International Trade City, the Largest Consumer Market in the World

Filmmaker Jessica Kingdon has created “Commodity City“, a documentary that takes a revealing look at the infamous five district, 4 million square meter Yiwu International Trade City in Yiwu, Zhejiang, China. Known as the largest market in the world, Kingdon showcases the human side of the 75,000 booths w.ithin

Commodity City is an observational documentary exploring the daily lives of vendors who work in the largest wholesale consumer market in the world: the Yiwu Markets in China. The film explores moments of tension between commerce and individuality, between the goods for sale and the humans who sell them.

via Vimeo Staff Picks