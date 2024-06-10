Friends Break the Guinness World Record for the Tallest Rideable Bicycle With Their 25 Foot ‘Starbike’

Friends Nicolas Barrioz and David Peyrou made a bet in 2019 that they could build the world’s tallest rideable bike and began building it out of alloy, steel and recycled wood. Five years later, the bet became a reality, with their incredible 7.77 meter (25.5) foot “Starbike”, which broke the previous Guinness World Record.

Nicolas Barrioz and David Peyrou’s big bicycle – nicknamed “Starbike” – reaches a height of 7.77 metres (25 ft 5 in), breaking the previous record by 36 cm (1 ft 2 in).

The pair demonstrated their giant ride in the French city of Clermont-Ferrand, home of Michelin, which provided the tires for the bicycle.

