The World’s Largest Game of Tetris Played on Drones

Student Fehmi Atalar of Turkey became the first ever Red Bull Tetris Global Winner by playing a unique Tetris game featuring a remarkable 2,800 drones that formed tetriminos and kept score on a giant board.

With 5 minutes on the clock and drones lighting up the sky, Fehmi Atalar of Türkiye stacked his score to become the tournament’s first global champion. ..In a night of world firsts, Fehmi Atalar of Türkiye had the biggest first of all, as he dominated the action to claim the first-ever Red Bull Tetris global crown with 2,800 drones displaying his Grand Final match against Peru’s Leo Solórzano at the Dubai Frame.

These games, which were held in Dubai, featured finalists from 60 countries.

After millions of Qualifier games and National Finals around the world, finalists from 60 countries are heading to Dubai, UAE, for the Red Bull Tetris World Final.

Interview with Fehmi Alatar