The World’s Largest LEGO Ship Built Using Over 2.5 Million Bricks Sets Guinness World Record

Dream Cruises teamed up with a group of cruise enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate the launch of the Hong Kong tourism company’s new 18-deck, 151,695-ton “World Dream” cruise ship by building an incredibly large replica using more than 2.5 million LEGO bricks. They ended up officially setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest LEGO ship.

The giant model ship was built by more than 1,000 cruise line guests and members of the public, with the help of Greater China’s first LEGO certified professional, Andy Hung. After two months of relentless effort, it was officially unveiled at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. (read more)

