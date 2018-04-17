Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The World’s Largest LEGO Ship Built Using Over 2.5 Million Bricks Sets Guinness World Record

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Dream Cruises teamed up with a group of cruise enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate the launch of the Hong Kong tourism company’s new 18-deck, 151,695-ton “World Dream” cruise ship by building an incredibly large replica using more than 2.5 million LEGO bricks. They ended up officially setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest LEGO ship.

The giant model ship was built by more than 1,000 cruise line guests and members of the public, with the help of Greater China’s first LEGO certified professional, Andy Hung. After two months of relentless effort, it was officially unveiled at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. (read more)

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP