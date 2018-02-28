In 2015, Chairudo spent 300 hours building the world’s largest LEGO Ferris wheel for a LEGO festival in Prague. His incredible Ferris wheel, which stood 12-feet-tall, was powered by 2 small LEGO Technic Power Function motors.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.