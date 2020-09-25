Timelapse of the World’s Largest Drum Kit Being Set Up

During the worldwide shutdown, German music rental company GateToHell put together the world’s largest drum kit at the Turock club in Essen, Germany. They documented the setup of this gargantuan kit in an amazing timelapse that shows how each of the numerous parts fit together.

Since the venue is closed for their regular business (concerts and club nights) due to the Corona pandemic, exhibitions are fine (with masks and keeping distance!)

Musician Jürgen “Ventor” Reil from the band Kreator climbed up and began playing the massive kit.

What‘s there to do when concerts won’t take place and musicians aren’t allowed to play shows anymore due to the Coronavirus pandemic? Well, the guys from Gatetohell.net decided to build the biggest drumkit of the world and Jürgen ‘Ventor’ Reil from Kreator dropped by to see how it plays.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk