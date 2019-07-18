Japanese Railway Hosts World’s First Cat Cafe on a Moving Train With Adoptable Kittens Riding on Board

In an effort to raise awareness about stray cats in the area, the Yoro Railway LTD partnered with the Kitten Cafe Sanctuary in Gifu, Japan to create the world’s first rolling cat café on a train. The event took place on September 12, 2017, and passengers traveling between the Ogaki and Ikeno Stations were able to share their commute with a whole bunch of adoptable and adorable kittens who needed homes.

