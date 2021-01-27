Russian Kickboxer Sets the Guinness World Record for the Most Full Extension Punches in One Minute

During Guinness World Records Day 2020 in Bratislava, Slovakia, Russian kickboxer Pavel Trusov broke the record for the most “full extension punches” in one minute. Trusov swung his fists an amazing 334 times in just 60 seconds.

Trusov also set the record for the most punches thrown in three minutes on the same day.