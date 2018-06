Employees at Exporta Global set a Guinness World Record on January 5th, 2018 for the most pallets toppled in domino fashion. They were able to knock over 1,377 pallets in the style of dominos, which sounded like a freight train speeding through the warehouse.

The attempt took place as a team building exercise for the staff of Exporta Global. All of the pallets used were made of recycled plastic.

