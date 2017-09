While at 2017 Oktoberfest 2017 in Bavaria , 38-year old tax inspector Oliver Strümpfel smashed his old Guinness World Record for the most beer steins carried a distance of 131 feet. In 2014, he was able to carry 24 steins. This year, Oliver managed to carry 31 beer-filled tankards stacked up in two tiers and then set them down. Two steins spilled at the end, however, making the new record 29.

