Woofbowl, A Foodtruck That Caters Exclusively to Dogs

Woofbowl® serves fast food doggie style. Yes, we’re a food truck that exclusively serves dogs and the difference is in our treats. Our menu items look remarkably like human food truck items, such as burgers, ice cream, and beer, but the gag is they are healthy dog treats made from premium, human-grade, whole food, dog-friendly & superfood ingredients that even you can eat. Don’t worry we won’t judge if we catch you taking a bite.

Woofbowl started in 2017 by the husband and wife team of Ron, a black veteran and wife Solo, a refugee from the Khmer Rouge regime. The couple introduced the dog food truck in Washington, DC but they have since moved their way up to New York City, making appearances in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and parts of New Jersey. The idea came to them after the couple adopted their two dogs to help with Ron’s PTSD.