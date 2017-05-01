Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Artist Builds Vintage Wooden Pull Toys Featuring Characters From Television Shows and Movies

by at on

Artist Steve Casino, who’s celebrity peanut art we’ve written about in the past, is back with a collection of vintage wooden pull toys that he made featuring characters from popular television shows and movies.

A post shared by Steve Casino (@stevecasino) on

A post shared by Steve Casino (@stevecasino) on

A post shared by Steve Casino (@stevecasino) on

A post shared by Steve Casino (@stevecasino) on

A post shared by Steve Casino (@stevecasino) on

A post shared by Steve Casino (@stevecasino) on

A post shared by Steve Casino (@stevecasino) on

A post shared by Steve Casino (@stevecasino) on

A post shared by Steve Casino (@stevecasino) on

Advertisements

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.