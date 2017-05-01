Artist Builds Vintage Wooden Pull Toys Featuring Characters From Television Shows and Movies

Artist Steve Casino, who’s celebrity peanut art we’ve written about in the past, is back with a collection of vintage wooden pull toys that he made featuring characters from popular television shows and movies.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page
