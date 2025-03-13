Woman Reunites With Her Beloved Cat Who She Thought She Lost in the Palisades Fire

During the tragic Palisades Fire in Los Angeles in January 2025, 82 year old Katherine Kiefer lost her home and with it her beloved Maine Coon cat Aggie, or so she believed. Luckily, after two months, someone found Aggie in the ruins of the fire, brought her to the vet, and then Kiefer reunited with Aggie.

Kiefer is raising money to help with Aggie’s recovery, with extra funds donated to shelters.

Miraculously, Aggie was just found on our street. She was living in the ash and ruins, always staying close to home. She is skin and bone, has some signs of burns, has had one blood transfusion and is needing additional medical attention before she can come home. This fund is to help with Aggie veterinary bills. Extra funds will be donated to local shelters!