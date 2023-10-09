Adorable Wolf Pups Try to Take Down a Trail Camera

Researchers at Voyageurs Wolf Project in northwest Minnesota shared first-look footage of three adorable wolf pups of the cavorting around, until one mischievous cub decided to try to take down the trail camera that was there to document their movements. Perhaps they were just curious or perhaps it was due to poor parenting in the wild.

Our first look at the pups of the Bug Creek Pack in early August. The pups had only been walking this earth for 4 months at this point and were already exhibiting poor “trail camera etiquette”—a direct result of bad parenting.