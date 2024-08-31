Wobbly Cat Forms Deep Bond With His Devoted Humans and a Fellow Disabled Cat Best Friend

An adorable little wobbly cat named Archie has developed an incredibly deep bond with his generous human Katie, who made him a crucial part of her family. Katie and her husband had never worked with a wobbly cat before, but they fell in love with Archie.

He just immediately warmed our hearts with how hard he tried and for us it was a big goal to meet his needs the best way that we could.

Archie, who has feline cerebellar hypoplasia, a birth defect that causes him to walk like a drunken sailor, has also become best friends with a fellow rescued disabled cat named Poppy, who is missing part of her hind legs and her tail.

I really wanted a friend for him. Poppy we got in February, originally rescued in Mexico. She’s also very much special needs. She has the little nubs. So she doesn’t have back legs or a tail and then she has some deformities in her paws too. They’re together 24/7 and she just absolutely loves him.

The pair cuddle together whenever possible, that is when Archie is not getting attention from his devoted humans.

We do take care of him so much and have had to kind of zone into what he needs so much, that we do feel really connected with him. I would tell Archie just how proud I am of him and how much he’s taught me about just determination