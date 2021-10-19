A Handy Windmill Slicing Tool That Easily Cuts Watermelon Into Even Cubes

Vantic has created the Watermelon Windmill Slicer, a very handy way to cut a watermelon into cubes of roughly the same size with little effort. As the windmill is cutting, the cubes are pushed into the hollow handle for easy transport to a serving dish. The windmill is made of stainless steel and is dishwasher safe.

Stainless steel 18/8 Watermelon Slicer is an serve easy tool to allow quick cutting and serving of watermelon cubes smoothly and easily. After use, you can rinse it out with just water, and dishwasher safe.

via The Awesomer