Wild Dog Puppies Get Introduced to the Rest of the Pack

An adorable clip from the nature documentary Wild Dogs Biting Back shows the birth of wild dog puppies who, after a few days underground, are brought onto the surface of the African bush and introduced to the rest of the elated pack.

From “Wild Dogs Biting Back”: A captivating look at a pack of wild dogs, from the birth of a litter to growing up, hunting, playing and interacting amongst themselves.