Why So Many Superheroes Wear Capes

Tomás García of Talkin’ Bout explained why so many superheroes wear capes, noting how the inspiration behind the first cape for the iconic Superman costume came from masked wrestling and circus strongman attire. This was the first time a cape had ever been assigned to a character.

In 1938, artist and co-creator of Superman, Joe Schuster, took huge inspiration from wrestlers, Pulp Fiction, and circus performers, especially strong men, to create the design for Superman. a huge super strong dude wearing a colorful outfit with underwear on the outside and of course a long red cape.

Once the cape was established as superhero attire, other historical influences inspired later versions of capes, which goes back to the Middle Ages.

With documented uses as early as the sixth century, capes were once the ultimate symbol of status and power. But it wasn’t just wearing any cape since the mix of using high quality wool and or silk, the famously rare and expensive color purple, and adding various small details would all signify the social rank of whoever was wearing it. Or in our case, the power level.

Garcia also talks about how capes have come full circle to signify the very superheroes who wore them.

Ever since Superman wore that cape back in 1938, society decided that superheroes would forever be linked with capes. …The true reason why is that it just feels right. Regardless of the weight, the size, and the inconvenience of running, driving, fighting, or doing anything else than standing still, it just feels right to have the flying hero wearing a cape.

via The Awesomer