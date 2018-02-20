Why a Strawberry Has Seeds On the Outside Rather Than On the Inside Like a Traditional Fruit

Geobeats explains why the seeds of a strawberry are on the outside rather than on the inside, making it neither fruit nor berry. A traditional fruit is defined as “seed-bearing structure in flowering plants formed from the ovary after flowering” as does a berry. A strawberry is instead an aggregate accessory fruit because the exterior surface is covered not with seeds, but with achenes, the ovaries of the flower, which contain a seed inside.
What we think are “seeds” are actually the ovaries of the plant itself, and the part we eat is holding them together.