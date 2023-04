Why the Blade on Potato Peelers Swivels

Jennifer of Jenniabs shared a very helpful hint about peeling potatoes while explaining why the blade swivels back and forth.

The reason why potato peelers swivel back and forth is that you can not only go down but forward when you’re peeling so that you can peel the entire thing super fast.

Jenn also shared a fun fact about the pointy end of the peeler.

via Today Years Old