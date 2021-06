James of The Action Lab (previously) squeezed a section of orange peel over a floating balloon, causing the balloon to instantly pop. Oranges contain limonene, a hydrocarbon component that makes latex substances very brittle when it comes in contact. As it turns out, limonene is also very flammable.

I show you what happens when you squirt an orange at a balloon.

Here’s the longer version of the video that explains more about limonene.