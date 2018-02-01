Laughing Squid

The Chaotic History Behind Why There Are Only 28 Days in the Month of February (Plus Leap Year)

by at on

After Skool explains via an illuminating whiteboard illustration, the very chaotic and rather political reasons as to why February has only 28 days plus an additional day every four years. It all started with the Romans, who made many attempts to accommodate their beliefs into the flow of time.

We can thank the Romans for our chaotic complex calendar system. February has been a neglected month throughout history. Essentially, it got it’s 28 days because the Romans used the lunar cycles to design the months when they should have based their calendar off of the sun. Superstition and politics also played a major part in creating the months. In any case, it’s too late to change it now.

