Why Cats Like to Sleep in Bed With Their Humans

The very informative feline duo of Cole and Marmalade quite deftly demonstrate why they prefer to sleep in their beloved humans’ bed over everything else. As they explain, cats like to sleep where it’s safe, warm and convenient to some nighttime nuzzling or anything else that might happen.

The reasons why our felines choose to sleep with us…I wonder how many hours of sleep we’ve lost because of our cats? LOL! … I still think we need to make an alarm clock which has the sound of a cat about to puke, this would get every cat owner out of bed immediately!!