The Muppets on Opposing Sides of a Battlefield Sing an Anti-War Cover of ‘Why Can’t We Be Friends?’

A clip from episode 401 of The Muppet Show in 1979 features Whatnot Muppet soldiers from various time periods on opposing sides of a battlefield singing a cover of “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” by the band War, with lyrics modified to be definitively anti-war.

