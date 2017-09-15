Rare and Stunning Footage of a White Giraffe and Her Baby Wandering Through a Kenyan Preserve

Rumours had circulated of a white giraffe and her baby in the local area of the Ishaqbini conservation, in Garissa County, Kenya, but rangers finally got to see the real thing after a tip off in June, this year. …’While observing the magnificent long necked animal looking at us, I could not help but see the fading reticulates on their skin. It was evident that the colouration, especially on the mother giraffe, was not as conspicuous as the baby.”

In the summer of 2017, rangers with the Hirola Conservation Program captured the rare and simply stunning sight of two white giraffes , perhaps a mother and baby, as they wandered through a protected preserve in North Eastern Kenya. While the reason behind their snowy coats isn’t stated, one probable explanation is leucism , a genetic condition that causes loss of pigmentation in animals. Per Caters News , the rangers had heard of these beautiful creatures but had never caught sight of them until that day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!