Whimsical Hand-Carved Wooden Automata Toys

Italian artist Amedeo Capelli of Stoccafisso Design creates wonderfully whimsical wooden mechanical automata toys that he carves by hand. Each kinetic sculpture features wooden gears, cams, and handles that coax out the intended movement of each character, which include frogs, mice, dancing skeletons, women with long flowing hair, and much more. Capelli said that he started making these wonderful toys in 2015.

This project took shape in 2015 when I began to produce packaging for bottles, evolving into a mainly artistic activity a few years later, with the production of the first automata.

Capelli also offers instructional videos showing how to make automata. Many of Capelli’s designs are also available for purchase through the Stoccafisso Design Etsy shop.

via Daily Dose of Art