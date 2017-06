Once again on his masochistic quest to endure painful insect stings, the risk taking Brave Wilderness host Coyote Peterson decided to compare stings from both the largest (giant desert hairy) and the smallest (stripe-tailed) scorpions known in Arizona.

Being that the Desert Hairy is nearly 4 times the size of the Stripe-Tailed, most people assume it also carries the more painful sting. However in scorpions, size doesn’t necessarily matter when it comes to their venom’s potency.