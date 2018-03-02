Laughing Squid

The Cause, Symptoms and Treatment for the Often Misunderstood Mental Disorder of Schizophrenia

Life Noggin, narrator Pat Graziosi aka Blocko very succinctly and logically explained the very real mental disorder of schizophrenia, when it’s most like to appear, the symptoms, existing treatments and those currently on the horizon, the mythical suppositions around the disorder, and how one can help a friend or loved one with the disorder.

…our friends at the National Institute of Mental Health, they have some advice for supporting or caring for someone with schizophrenia. Help them get treatment and encourage them to stick with it. Maybe even find some support groups if you can. Remember that their beliefs and hallucinations can feel very real to them, so do your best to acknowledge their thoughts and feelings with kindness and respect!

