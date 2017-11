Melissa Weaver Dunning, a master weaver at Mount Vernon, George Washington’s riverside estate in Virginia, demonstrated on an 18th century loom how fabric was made in the colonial era. Dressed in period costume and bare feet, Dunning made the weaving process look much easier than it probably is.

via The Kid Should See This