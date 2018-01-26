A Tiny Squirrel on Tiny Waterskis Gets Pulled by a Remote Controlled Toy Boat Around a Tiny Lagoon

In 1978 a baby squirrel was rescued after being blown from her nest after a hurricane and taken in by Chuck and Lou Ann Best. The little squirrel adapted very well to her new home. She went everywhere with her new family. She greeted all the kids at their roller skating rink and even went on their camping and water-skiing excursions where she loved to sit on Chuck and Lou Ann’s shoulder while they sat in the water. Sometimes she would even take a dip into the water to get cooled off on a hot day. Later, Chuck bought his daughter, Lalainia, a remote controlled boat for her birthday. Their friends started teasing him saying that he bought it for himself, since he played with it all the time. Defending himself, he quipped, “I have to learn to drive the boat so I can teach my squirrel to water-ski.”

