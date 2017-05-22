Laughing Squid

Raisin Bread That Looks Like a Fresh Watermelon

Cooking With May Lynn demonstrated how to make a popular Chinese decorative
raisin bread that looks just like fresh watermelon. Her full recipe is available on YouTube.

