Water Trapped in Double Glazed Bus Window Creates Mesmerizing Wave Formations

A fascinating video shows water trapped in a double glazed bus window that sloshes around in mesmerizing ways. As the bus stops and accelerates, the water moves back and forth to create all sorts of wave formations.

Trapped Water Sloshes Around Inside of a Double Glazed Bus Window


