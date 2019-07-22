The Clock is Ticking for Masked Vigilantes to Choose a Side in Damon Lindelof’s Adaptation of ‘Watchmen’

HBO has released a trailer for the highly enigmatic series Watchmen, a serial interpretation by Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) of the legendary limited series alternate reality superhero graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. In Lindehof’s version, masked vigilantes who are seen as outlaws, are running out of time to use their former superhero strength to either put a stop to this self-fulfilling doomsday prophecy or join in.

There is a vast and insidious conspiracy at play.

The series, which features an all-star cast, debuts in October 2019.