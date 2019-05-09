Masked Masses Commence a Tick Tock Countdown to Doomsday in a Teaser Trailer for ‘Watchmen’ on HBO

In a highly enigmatic teaser trailer for the new HBO series Watchmen, the masked masses begin a tick tock countdown to the end of the world. A select group of vigilantes turns to their former superhero strength to put a stop to this self-fulfilling doomsday prophecy.

The series is a serial interpretation by Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) of the legendary Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons limited series alternate reality superhero graphic novel Watchmen.

Watchmen is a modern-day reimagining of Alan Moore’s groundbreaking graphic novel about masked vigilantes. …Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own.

The series features an all-star, award-winning cast along with first-rate musicians for the soundtrack.

The cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Hong Chau, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, and James Wolk. …Nine Inch Nails musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (who first worked together as film composers on The Social Network) will be creating the original music for the series.

When the series was first announced, Lindelof wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans in order to ensure his intentions and his feelings about the series were made clear in his own words. He posted the letter to Instagram on May 22, 2018