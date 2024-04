Wallace & Gromit Amusingly Enter the Matrix

Video editor AdventuresOfSly quite amusingly added the comical claymation team of Wallace & Grommit into several very serious scenes from The Matrix.

As usual, Wallace is clueless about his predicament, while his interrogators don’t ever crack a smile. Laurence Fishburne returns as a gloating Morpheus, as does Mary Poppins, whose slow clapping shuts it all down.

Wallace & Gromit find out how deep the rabbit hole goes.

via b3ta