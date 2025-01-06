How Walking Improves the Human Mind and Body While Helping the Environment

In a footloose TED-Ed lesson written by neuroscientist Shannon Odell and directed by Avi Ofer, narrator Susan Zimmerman explains how walking is an excellent form of exercise that lowers blood pressure, increases bone density, and reduces anxiety and depression.

And because walking is free, it is available to anyone at any time. It provides sociability and can even provide a sense of community, particularly in walkable cities.

Walkable cities promote social interaction, reduce isolation, and enhance community cohesion. Walkable neighborhoods are often hubs for local businesses, creating opportunities for economic growth while fostering a sense of place and belonging.

Walking is also good for the environment by reducing reliance on cars to get around.

Walkable cities reduce reliance on cars, which contributes to lower greenhouse gas emissions and improved air quality. Cities designed for pedestrians not only mitigate climate change but also foster cleaner, healthier urban environments.