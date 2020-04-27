Visual Artist Turns His Cat Into a Walking Jellyfish

Visual artist François Vogel quite humorously turned his beloved cat into a walking jellyfish using a variety of distortion, digital, and slit-scan photography techniques.

Being a camera inventor as well as a virtual camera maker, françois Vogel is both an artist and a scientist. Since his photographic experiments to his creations film, he plays with our vision, he manipulates our perception of re-ality and immerses us in a unique universe, distorted as the clay.