Visual Artist Turns His Cat Into a Walking Jellyfish

Visual artist François Vogel quite humorously turned his beloved cat into a walking jellyfish using a variety of distortion, digital, and slit-scan photography techniques.

Being a camera inventor as well as a virtual camera maker, françois Vogel is both an artist and a scientist. Since his photographic experiments to his creations film, he plays with our vision, he manipulates our perception of re-ality and immerses us in a unique universe, distorted as the clay.

Vogel’s cat was also stretched out and put asea in separate videos using similar techniques.

