How to Walk Up Hills Without Getting Tired

An instructor with The Map Reading Company shared helpful information for climbing hills without get tired. The trick is to isolate only the necessary muscles needed. This is achieved by taking small steps with very short strides. He also suggests zig-zagging around higher ground elevations rather than exerting the energy to tackle it head on.

I’ll show you exactly how to walk uphill in a way that uses the least amount of energy possible. It’s all about using your strongest muscles — your thighs and glutes — and learning a few simple tricks that can make a big difference out on the trail.

What Goes Up Must Come Down

The instructor also explained the best way to walk downhill without getting injured, which requires facing the path of movement, zig-zagging down the hill to slow speed and gain control, and walking heel first.

Walking downhill is different than going up – obviously. Coming down, the main concerns are controlling your speed and getting to the bottom without injuring yourself.

via Tom Scott