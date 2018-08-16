Stunning Side-by-Side 4K Footage Showing How Visual Effects Can Completely Erase Signs of Aging

In 2015, digital compositor and visual effects artist Rousselos Aravantinos created an impressive age reduction demonstration with actress Michele Valley. In 2018, Aravantinos conducted a very similar demonstration, this time using new technology and increased knowledge of the human body.

This time I experimented with new techniques. The goal was to preserve more fine details of the skin texture, but also not to alter the face dramatically. There are still areas needing finer retouch though! I am studying anatomy to maximize realism! Watch it at 4K!

via Retouchist, PetaPixel