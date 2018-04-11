Marcus Williams and Sj Stone of One Man, One Garage have created wonderful Vintage Camper Birdhouse Kits that come ready to piece together and paint. The prepainted and paintable camper birdhouses are available to purchase from their Etsy shop.

The kit includes over 40 parts to build the miniature camper with awnings on 3 sides, plus flowers for the 2 window boxes, curtains, a spare tire, leveling jack, a Welcome mat, 2 flamingos, even a classic Weber style grill we all had as a kid. Most of the details are individual pieces to make painting a breeze. The kit also looks great left natural, but a quick spray clear-coat will ensure a longer life out in the elements!