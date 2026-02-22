The First Television Recording of Vince Guaraldi Performing ‘Linus and Lucy’ in 1965

Sublime musician Vince Guaraldi performed his original composition of “Linus and Lucy” as musical filler for the 1965 WNET historical series The Short Stories of Guy de Maupassant. This is considered to be the earliest television recording of this famous instrumental and as of February 2026, this is the first exhibition of this performance.

This is the first television performance of “Linus and Lucy” by the Maestro and hasn’t been exhibited in over 60 years.

