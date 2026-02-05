Five Common Myths About Vikings Colorfully Debunked

A refuting TED-Ed lesson written by Stephanie H. Smith and directed by Avi Ofer quite colorfully debunked five common myths about Vikings. Smith further notes that the origins of such myths were probably due to bad translation and from whose perspective history was written.

The Viking Age. When medieval, horn-helmeted Scandinavian men ravaged Europe, scribbling mysterious runes and toasting their victories in goblets forged from enemy skulls before bidding farewell in fiery funerals. Except… that’s not quite how it went.