A Nostalgic Animation That Captures the Feeling of Growing Up in the 1990s and Early 2000s

“Viewfinder” by Nate Milton is a nostalgic animated short that captures the feeling of being a millenial kid growing up in the 1990s and early 2000s. While some of the actions are actually quite evergreen, there are several technology specific scenes that really drive the feeling home.

Growing Up, TV Shows and Shenanigans.



