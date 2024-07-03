A Detailed Look at All the Video Games Referenced in ‘The Simpsons’

TheRealJims reviewed the remarkable number of video games that were played or referred to on The Simpsons during the 35 seasons that the animated show has been on the air. He divided his explanation into sections according to the generation of each video game platform.

So we now have seen 35 years of entertainment history through their lens. But obviously, “The Simpsons” is not a show about video games, so we’re going to cover some stuff in detail more than others. So let’s look at it. How good are “The Simpsons” at covering video games? And in-universe, how different is Springfield’s gaming scene than ours?