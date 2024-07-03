A Detailed Look at All the Video Games Referenced in ‘The Simpsons’

TheRealJims reviewed the remarkable number of video games that were played or referred to on The Simpsons during the 35 seasons that the animated show has been on the air. He divided his explanation into sections according to the generation of each video game platform.

So we now have seen 35 years  of entertainment history through their lens. But obviously, “The Simpsons” is not a show about  video games, so we’re going to cover some stuff in detail more than others. So let’s look  at it. How good are “The Simpsons” at covering video games? And in-universe, how different  is Springfield’s gaming scene than ours?

The Simpsons Video Games
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

