The Truth Behind the Infamous Van Halen Green M&Ms Tour Rider Rumor

While answering a question about concert riders, Andy Ross of the incredibly creative band OK Go addressed the story behind the infamous Van Halen tour rider rumour regarding the exclusion of green M&Ms from the bowl of candy in their dressing room. It turns out, the request was for the removal of brown M&Ms and it wasn’t because they were divas, as it turns out, they were looking out for the safety of their fans.

They were the first band to do pyro in small clubs…and it meant that their tech rider…There were such incredibly specific things on there that related to people’s well-being in the crowd …that if they came into the dressing room and the bowl of M&Ms wasn’t correct, they’d know that they had to go back through the entire tech rider to make sure everyone was safe